Gareth Southgate explains his decision to leave Newcastle's Jonjo Shelvey out of his England World Cup squad

Gareth Southgate has defended his decision not to take Jonjo Shelvey to the World Cup finals.

Southagte yesterday named his 23-man England squad.

There were a number of high-profile omissions, notably Joe Hart and Jack Wilshere.

Southgate also ignored calls for Shelvey, outstanding for Newcastle United this season, to be included in his squad for the tournament, which is being staged in Russia.

England's coach named midfielders Dele Alli, Eric Dier, Jordan Henderson, Jesse Lingard, Ruben Loftus-Cheek in his travelling party.

Southgate was asked to explain his thinking on Shelvey at a press conference today.

"We’ve watch hundreds of games live and even more downloaded in our coaching room," said Southgate. "We know all the English players in the league.

"We think the players we have picked are better than those we didn’t. We asses the players on how we want to play."

On Shelvey's disciplinary record, Southgate added: "In terms of temperament, I’ve seen the likes of (Steven) Gerrard pick up loads of red cards.

"That wouldn’t be the primary reason for the selection. Does the character fit into the group?"