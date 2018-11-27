Gateshead respond to Peter Beardsley coaching links as his Newcastle future remains unclear

Gateshead have claimed that Peter Beardsley has no coaching input at the club - as he remains suspended by Newcastle United.

The former England international was suspended by the Magpies almost a year ago following allegations of racism and bullying, but remains contracted to the club.

Beardsley has denied the allegations while his future at St James's Park remains unclear.

And reports from the Daily Mail this morning revealed that Beardsley has been present at National League side Gateshead in recent weeks.

However, the Gazette has been informed that the 57-year-old has 'no coaching input' at the club.

Gateshead contacts have confirmed that Beardsley is merely watching training rather than assisting former Newcastle United teammate Steve Watson.

The club claim that Beardsley is doing what any member of the public could do and observing training sessions.

Beardsley was suspended by Newcastle in January this year having previously coached the under-23 side at St James's Park.

At the time, it was adjudged that his treatment of winger Yasin Ben El-Mhanni had been 'generally unfair' - but Beardsley has continually denied any allegations.