Bruno Guimaraes and Dan Burn | Getty Images

The dust has begun to settle on Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup trophy celebrations as the team prepare for a clash against Brentford on Wednesday night.

Newcastle United’s players and staff celebrated their Carabao Cup win in the city centre on Saturday with an open top bus parade and huge celebration event on the town moor. It was a brilliant day for the city as the whole of Newcastle came together to revel in the achievements of Eddie Howe’s side.

Unsurprisingly, Bruno Guimaraes and Dan Burn were front and centre of those celebrations. The Brazilian became the first Magpies captain since Bob Moncur in 1969 to lift a major trophy, whilst Burn became the first Newcastle United player since 1976 to score in a major final at Wembley when he headed Kieran Trippier’s corner past a helpless Caoimhin Kelleher on the stroke of half-time.

The pair both spoke on stage on the town moor, although Burn was slightly more subdued in his celebrations compared to his captain who swore on TV before leading the crowd in song. Whilst the pair will now have their focus on the visit of Brentford on Wednesday night, the celebrations haven’t ended just yet, with Burn taking to his newly-created Instagram account to detail how he has extended Saturday’s celebrations by an extra day.

Bruno Guimaraes’s message to Dan Burn

On Monday morning, Burn took to Instagram to reveal that he had to paint an egg for an Easter Egg competition at his six-year-old’s school. Burn, therefore, did what any parent in that situation would do and designed his own eggs.

Of course, he turned a six-pack of eggs into the bus that carried him and his teammates around the city centre on Saturday. Whilst many fans praised Burn’s creativity, Guimaraes was clearly not too pleased with his efforts on Instagram, commenting underneath: ‘😂😂😂😂😂 what u doing man!! Get out of Instagram please 😂😂😂😂😂’.

Bruno Guimaraes’ Carabao Cup message

Guimaraes again lifted the Carabao Cup trophy on stage on Saturday with the whole team lifting the trophy alongside Eddie Howe, Jason Tindall, Graeme Jones and a whole host of staff members that were called on-stage by name by Howe to have their time in the spotlight. Guimaraes, who was revelling in every second of the event, spoke afterwards about his dreams of ensuring fans don’t have to wait another 70 years to celebrate a trophy win: “The way I see it, kids, old guys, they're crying, you know, I think we made history,” he said.

“Now I have time to think about it and, yeah, history is made, but we want more. Since my first interview in the club, I said I want to put my name in the club's history and that's it. I did this but it’s just the first step. When you taste once, you just want more.

“For now, we just celebrate today and tomorrow I will have to start to think about our game in the Premier League.”