Valencia’s goalkeeping situation is uncertain heading into the final month of the transfer window with interest in Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Valencia have already signed a replacement for the Georgian goalkeeper in Stole Dimitrievski this summer. Dimitrievski signed a two-year contract at Valencia following the expiration of his contract at Rayo Vallecano.

But according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the North Macedonian goalkeeper could leave Valencia this summer should Mamardashvili stay. Dimitrievski has a £2.53million release clause in his contract which is valid until the final day of the transfer window.

Romano tweeted: “There’s €3m [£2.53million] release clause into the contract of Stole Dimitrievski at Valencia. “Only in case Mamardashvili stays at Valencia this summer, the clause will be valid for Dimitrievski to leave immediately until the last day of the window.” Mamardashvili was scouted by Newcastle United as the club eyed goalkeeping reinforcements this summer. But with the signings of Odysseas Vlachodimos and John Ruddy already, their interest in the Georgian has cooled.

According to reports from Spain, Newcastle being unable to guarantee the goalkeeper first-team football ahead of Nick Pope was a sticking point over a potential deal for Mamardashvili.

The 23-year-old enjoyed an excellent Euro 2024 with Georgia as they reached the last-16 of the competition, keeping a clean sheet in a 2-0 win over Portugal to secure progress out of the group before losing 4-1 to eventual winners Spain.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou revealed during Euro 2024 that ‘everyone is tracking’ Mamardashvili this summer.

“An outstanding goalkeeper, Mamardashvili,” Postecoglou said during ITV’s broadcast last month. “He is one that everyone is tracking. He has had a strong season at Valencia. “When you have got a good goalkeeper. A strong goalkeeper and in-form, then he keeps you in those games and then you have the quality up the other end and they can cause problems.”

Valencia have put a £35million price tag on the player and plan on cashing in this summer. But they do have a contingency plan if they are unable to agree a sale with Dimitrievski’s low release clause in place.