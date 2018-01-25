Giovanni van Bronckhorst reacts to Newcastle's bid for Nicolai Jorgensen

A move for Newcastle United target Nicolai Jorgensen could happen quickly, according to Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Newcastle have had a £12million bid for the striker rejected by Feyenoord.

However, United are considering making an improved offer for the 27-year-old.

Feyenoord manager van Bronckhorst was asked about Newcastle's bid after last night's draw against Utrecht.

"I know that there is interest," said van Bronckhorst.

"I've not heard from Martin (van Geel, Feyenoord's technical director) that there are negotiations.

“You are always dependent on the market, especially if it is an English club. It can go fast."