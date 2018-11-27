'Give him the Ballon D'Or!': Newcastle fans react as summer signing stars at Burnley

Newcastle United fans may have had to wait for their first glimpse of Ki Sung-yeung - but have quickly taken the South Korean to their hearts.

Having played at the World Cup in the summer, Rafa Benitez resisted the temptation to throw the former Swansea City midfielder straight into the action.

But an injury to Jonjo Shelvey handed the international his chance, and it's one he has grasped with both hands having put in a string of impressive performances.

Ki shone again at Turf Moor during the Magpies' 2-1 win yesterday evening, and fans have been quick to react on social media to his superb display.

Here's what Newcastle fans were saying about the midfielder:

@ads586 said: "I thought Ki was superb tonight, so calm on the ball and always picks the right pass, another massive 3 points"

@adam_staniforth added: "Ki has made such a difference - very impressed"

@gtc_1955 tweeted: "He’s never had a single mention in the post match analysis but I thought Ki was absolutely superb tonight. Can’t recall him giving the ball away all night, always calm in possession"

@Ian_Deighton posted: "Ki is an absolute beast to be fair. Everytime he has the ball he looks so composed and creates things. Great buy!"

@thedjr1981 asked: "How does Shelvey get back in? Ki has been class"

@LowdenScott commented: "Ki has to be an absolute shoe-in every week now. So composed on the ball under pressure, doesnt give it away"

@SSoftie added: "Watching Ki last night was interesting, he's not as adventures as Shelvey but he never wastes possession"

@zutroyhere said: "Ki for ballon d'or"

@NicStothard posted: "Ki is an absolute magician. Pure baller. I’d have him alongside Shelvey, with Diame pressing further up the pitch."

@james_89d tweeted: "Ki was excellent again today and we look a better side when he's starting ahead of Shelvey.