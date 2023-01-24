Goalkeeper reacts to Newcastle United move
A teenage goalkeeper has told of his “excitement” – after joining Newcastle United’s academy.
Adrian Janusz has signed a two-year scholarship with the Premier League club. Janusz thanked former clubs Gateshead and Ashington on Twitter after making the move.
“Proud to sign a 2 years scholarship with @NUFC excited for the next couple of years,” tweeted Janusz. “Thank you to everyone @GatesheadFC @GatesheadFCAcad & @Ashington_FC for making this happen.”
Gateshead replied: “Congrats, Adrian!”
Janusz kept a clean sheet on his Ashington debut in September aged 16.