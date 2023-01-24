News you can trust since 1849
Goalkeeper reacts to Newcastle United move

A teenage goalkeeper has told of his “excitement” – after joining Newcastle United’s academy.

By Miles Starforth
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Adrian Janusz has signed a two-year scholarship with the Premier League club. Janusz thanked former clubs Gateshead and Ashington on Twitter after making the move.

“Proud to sign a 2 years scholarship with @NUFC excited for the next couple of years,” tweeted Janusz. “Thank you to everyone @GatesheadFC @GatesheadFCAcad & @Ashington_FC for making this happen.”

Gateshead replied: “Congrats, Adrian!”

Janusz kept a clean sheet on his Ashington debut in September aged 16.

Teenage goalkeeper Adrian Janusz has joined Newcastle United's academy.
