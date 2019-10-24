'Good, now get the Longstaffs signed up': Newcastle United fans react to Martin Dubravka's new contract
Popular Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka has penned a new six-year at St James’s Park.
Thursday, 24th October 2019, 5:00 pm
The 30-year-old has not missed a Premier League game since joining the Magpies, initially on loan, in January last year.
"It is an amazing feeling," said the Slovakia international. "I have to say that it feels like time has flown. I've enjoyed my time here, and I'm very glad that I can stay here for another six years."
Newcastle United fans were understandably pleased with the development on social media. However, many Magpies supporters are now demanding more from owner Mike Ashley and manager Steve Bruce. Scroll down to see how YOU reacted to the news.