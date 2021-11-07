Graeme Jones issues upbeat message ahead of Eddie Howe's Newcastle United appointment

Howe last night watched the winless team come from behind to draw 1-1 with Brighton and Hove Albion last night. The result leaves the club 19th in the Premier League with five points from 11 games.

The 43-year-old is set to be appointed as Steve Bruce’s successor as head coach, and Jones, appointed on an “interim basis” last month, was asked about Howe’s appearance with Jason Tindall at the Amex Stadium with part-owner Amanda Staveley.

"I've not spoken to them,” said Jones. “I think they will see this performance, and realise they inherit a healthy football club. We’re all together here. We’ve had a bad start, every point matters.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I was assured from minute one that the owners wanted me as part of any management team that comes in. I’m delighted. We will have to see what the future holds, but hopefully I will still be here."