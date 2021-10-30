Graeme Jones provides exciting injury update at Newcastle United with key man 'fit and available'

Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The 32-year-old hasn’t lined up in between the sticks since appearing for Slovakia at Euro 2020 in June due to an ankle injury.

In his absence, Freddie Woodman started the campaign in goal before Karl Darlow’s recovery from Covid-19.

Although Dubravka effectively back in contention for Newcastle, interim head coach Graeme Jones is urging on the side of caution.

“He is fit and available,” Jones revealed during his pre-match Chelsea press conference.

"He’s had a good 10 days, maybe 12 days of work but he hasn’t played any games yet.

“Martin Dubravka, for me, is a top keeper. But Lionel Messi is a top player but when you are not playing games, you have to get to that level. We are in that process.

“Again like all players, I have assessed him this week, I will assess him next week.

"There is an international period for him after that - and we will have to see where we are in the next two weeks.”

Meanwhile, Jones also revealed no fresh injury concerns, with the only absentees being Paul Dummett and young midfielder Elliot Anderson.

Dummett has not featured since pre-season when he injured his calf while Anderson is nursing a hip problem.

Jones added: "We’ve got Paul Dummett still missing. And Elliot Anderson.

"Apart from that, to my knowledge, we’ve got a fully fit squad to choose from. I’m happy with that.”

