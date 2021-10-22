Graeme Jones reveals his 'honest' reaction to Steve Bruce's departure as Newcastle United head coach

Bruce left Newcastle United by “mutual consent” on Wednesday following a winless start to the season.

Asked for his reaction, Jones said: “Initially, it was one of upset, if I’m being honest, because I had a good working relationship with Steve, a good man.

"You never want to be in and around that in football, because it means it hasn’t worked.

"Initially it was difficult, but we all know the speed of football, and how quickly we need to move on, because if you miss a day or training session, you’re not as prepared as you could be. Things quickly changed on Thursday and Friday in terms of positivity and getting the boys ready for the game.”

Jones was recruited in January with Bruce needing “fresh ideas” following a 11-game winless run.

Asked about his relationship with Bruce, Jones said: “No problem. Excellent in every aspect. Both personally and professionally.”

Gateshead-born Jones – who left Tyneside more than 30 years ago to pursue a career as a professional footballer – grew up watching Malcolm Macdonald and Kevin Keegan at St James’s Park.

“My ambition is to do the best I can for my football club,” said the 51-year-old, who also expects to be in charge for next weekend’s home game against Chelsea.

“I’m motivated in a completely different way to anywhere I’ve ever been, because I came to this club as a four-year-old with my father watching Supermac, and then I was a supporter in the Gallowgate end through the Kevin Keegan era.

"I know the culture of this football club. Whether I was here, or I wasn’t, I would still be fully interested in the football results. My focus is not on anything other than doing the best I can and making sure everybody else is doing the best they can for this football club to get results.”

Newcastle are 19th in the Premier League table.

