Graeme Jones reveals the 'big difference' now compared to working under Steve Bruce at Newcastle United

The 51-year-old stepped up as interim head coach following Bruce’s exit last week and took charge of the 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace.

Jones was previously an assistant coach to Bruce alongside Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence, where any ideas had to be approved by the former Manchester United defender.

Of course, such process is nothing out of the ordinary as Jones was asked what he has been able to do differently since stepping into the role vacated by Bruce.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graeme Jones was assistant head coach to Steve Bruce at Newcastle United. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Jones said: “When you’ve worked with a guy that has managed 1,000 games, you’d always go to him and say ‘I've got these ideas, what do you think?’

“The big difference is I’ve got these ideas and I can just implement them. That’s been the difference from working with Steve (Bruce) and not.

“Steve was always open-minded and listened to my ideas anyway. It’s just a bit of time-saving, I don’t have to ask anymore, I just crack on with it.”

Jones will oversee United’s home game against Premier League leaders Chelsea on Saturday before holding talks with the new owners about the short-term future.

He said: “If we beat Chelsea, I’ll probably open a bottle of red wine with my wife and celebrate because it’d be a huge moment.

“Sorry to be boring but I’m not looking past that. My remit is just for Chelsea. Again, I want to help my football club be in the best position we can be in.

“That’s all I've been told and that’s where my focus is.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.