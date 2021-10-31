Graeme Jones reveals why he left Federico Fernandez out of his Newcastle United squad

Fernandez, one of the club’s most experienced defenders, didn’t even make the bench for yesterday’s 3-0 home defeat to Chelsea.

The 32-year-old – who signed a new two-year contract in the summer – had also sat out last weekends 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace.

Asked about Fernandez’s omission from his 20-man matchday squad, Jones said: “Federico Fernandez wasn’t on the bench at Crystal Palace either.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I really like Feddy as a defender, but I didn’t see any value in putting him on the bench. If you’re winning, you’re not going to put him on, and if you’re losing, you’re not going to put him on. Feddy needs to start – or not. So it’s the same reason as I left him out of the 20 at Palace. It’s the same reason, as the boys did well.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Federico Fernandez.