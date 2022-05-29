Graeme Potter reveals Brighton transfer stance that offers hope to Newcastle United following Yves Bissouma links

Bissouma has been one of the Premier League’s most consistent performers in recent seasons and is highly-regarded within the game.

All of this hype means that any move for Bissouma would likely incur a big-fee if the Seagulls are to be tempted into selling the 25-year-old who they snapped-up for just £15million from Lille in 2018.

Figures of £50million, the same fee Brighton sold defender Benjamin White to Arsenal for last summer, have been quoted for Bissouma.

Yves Bissouma in action for Brighton against Newcastle United (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Brighton finished 9th last season and selling Bissouma after such an impressive campaign may seem like a risky move for the Seagulls, one that would weaken them hugely heading into next season.

However, Graeme Potter doesn’t necessarily share this view and believes that the ‘reality’ of their situation dictates that they can sell some of their prize assets, assuming they do so at the ‘right time’ and for the ‘right price’:

“The narrative in the media is you need to keep hold of your players and I understand why that is, because that’s just sensible.” Potter told Sussex Live.

“But there is a hierarchy in football and a reality of finances in football, so we can’t sit here and say, ‘yep, we’re going to keep all of our players between now and five years’ time’, because clearly that puts a huge strain on the economic position of the club," he said.

“It’s important for us to keep moving that forward, that’s a way we compete, I think. Selling Ben [White] for £50million and getting better is how we can compete in the system.

“It’s about selling the right player at the right time for the right price and I think we’re quite good at that, or we have been recently. I’ve absolute confidence in the club in terms of finding the right solution to go forward.”