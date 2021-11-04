Graham Potter reveals big Brighton and Hove Albion injury concern ahead of 'tough' Newcastle United game

Graham Potter.

The winless club will take on Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday evening.

Brighton head coach Potter said: "It's a really, really tough game. I look at the quality they have, and we're going to need a really good performance.”

Potter could be without defender Dan Burn, released by Newcastle as a schoolboy, because of a knee injury.