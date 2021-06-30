'Gutted but we must move on' - Newcastle United fans provide mixed response to Rafa Benitez's Everton move
Everton have confirmed Rafa Benitez as their new manager – which has brought a mixed response from Newcastle United fans on social media.
The 61-year-old has signed a three-year-deal at Goodison Park, despite strong objections from Toffees supporters given his links to bitter rivals Liverpool.
Benitez, however, remains a popular figure on Tyneside, and many had hoped for an emotional return should the Amanda Staveley-brokered takeover be approved.
But rather than dwell on Benitez’s taking on another Premier League job, some United fans have called on fellow supporters to move on from the Spaniard.
@NUFCblogcouk: Gutted, but he's gone and we must move on. Thanks for your efforts at NUFC, @rafabenitezweb
@curtwarburton: Good luck to @rafabenitezweb on his new job. Now get this #NUFCTakeover done and move onto bigger and better things. #nufc
@bri44life: All the best at Everton. Will be interesting to see how things go when he gets backing he didn't get at #nufc
@FrostedSixteen: @rafabenitezweb from a #NUFC fan who was hoping you'd be back, I wish you all the best in this new challenge!
@johnpottm: When the two sides meet, £20 says the Newcastle fans will sing more songs about the Everton manager, than the Everton fans will sing about the Everton manager. This is such a bizarre appointment but I hope he does a good job.
@Matt_Plews: So Everton get Rafa Benitez and Newcastle get Duncan Fergusons son. Seems Fair!
@ToonArmy757: I’m not the only #NUFC supporter who finds Rafa joining Everton as strange right.
@SimplyAlmiron: What’s the odds on Ayoze being Rafa’s first signing for Everton? #nufc