'Gutted but we must move on' - Newcastle United fans provide mixed response to Rafa Benitez's Everton move

The 61-year-old has signed a three-year-deal at Goodison Park, despite strong objections from Toffees supporters given his links to bitter rivals Liverpool.

Benitez, however, remains a popular figure on Tyneside, and many had hoped for an emotional return should the Amanda Staveley-brokered takeover be approved.

But rather than dwell on Benitez’s taking on another Premier League job, some United fans have called on fellow supporters to move on from the Spaniard.

Rafa Benitez is Everton's new manager - and Newcastle United fans have provided a mixed response. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

@NUFCblogcouk: Gutted, but he's gone and we must move on. Thanks for your efforts at NUFC, @rafabenitezweb

@curtwarburton: Good luck to @rafabenitezweb on his new job. Now get this #NUFCTakeover done and move onto bigger and better things. #nufc

@bri44life: All the best at Everton. Will be interesting to see how things go when he gets backing he didn't get at #nufc

@FrostedSixteen: @rafabenitezweb from a #NUFC fan who was hoping you'd be back, I wish you all the best in this new challenge!

@johnpottm: When the two sides meet, £20 says the Newcastle fans will sing more songs about the Everton manager, than the Everton fans will sing about the Everton manager. This is such a bizarre appointment but I hope he does a good job.

@Matt_Plews: So Everton get Rafa Benitez and Newcastle get Duncan Fergusons son. Seems Fair!

@ToonArmy757: I’m not the only #NUFC supporter who finds Rafa joining Everton as strange right.

@SimplyAlmiron: What’s the odds on Ayoze being Rafa’s first signing for Everton? #nufc

