Hackers issue apology after accessing Newcastle star DeAndre Yedlin's social media

Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin saw his social media accounts hacked yesterday evening - with a series of post published across his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

The American full-back is one of several Newcastle United players who is extremely active on social media, often interacting with fans via Twitter and posting behind the scenes glimpses via Instagram's story feature.

But Yedlin's accounts were last night accessed, as a pair of hackers posted a string of messages across his two accounts.

The duo posted various tweets and photos, while also urging the Newcastle man's own followers to view their personal accounts.

After initial confusion, fans began to grow tired of the hackers' efforts - prompting them to stop posting and issue an apology via Yedlin's Instagram page.

The message, which has since been deleted, read: "Hi, we didn't mean any harm and just wanted some fun. Yedlin had a very easy password and I hope he can use something more secure next time.

"We are personally big football fans and for us to get into an account, it's like scoring in the champions league final.

"Sorry for any offence you may have taken from the posts. We are sorry.

"Thank you, Mess & Salv."