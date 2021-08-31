Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories surrounding Newcastle United that have emerged today:

Newcastle United unlikely to make further signings

Newcastle have been in for Hamza Choudhury from Leicester City and linked with Cameron Carter-Vickers from Tottenham Hotspur this summer but the club is unlikely to add further new signings before 11pm, as reported by the Gazette.

Newcastle United are still interested in Hamza Choudhury from Leicester City (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Newcastle had been interested in the Leicester City midfielder all summer but were yet to agree on a deal with the reported hold-up on any further movement being how Choudhury’s wages will be split between the two clubs.

It is also reported that Wolves are also interested in Choudhury.

Carter-Vickers is currently on the sidelines after picking up an ankle injury but it’s likely this injury won’t keep him out of action for too long.

Spurs are reportedly only interested in letting Carter-Vickers leave on a permanent deal.

Fulham keen on Krafth

Newcastle’s Emil Krafth is a target for Fulham, according to Football Insider.

According to their report, Fulham are simply waiting on an answer from Newcastle to see whether or not they will let the Sweden international leave.

Although Krafth has been a regular in the United team this season, he could be allowed to leave Tyneside to free up space in Steve Bruce’s 25-man squad.

Fulham’s regular full-back, Kenny Tete, has suffered a hamstring injury and the Cottager’s apparently see Krafth as a good replacement.

Munoz joins on-loan

Santiago Munoz has joined Newcastle United on an 18-month loan deal.

The Mexican striker, who shares an eerily similar name to Santiago Munez from the Goal! Films, is expected to mainly feature for the U23s this season but hopes are high that he can force his way into contention for the first-team.

United have inserted an option to make Munoz’s deal permanent on Tyneside should they deem the Mexican forwards spell a successful one.

