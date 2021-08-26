Hamza Choudhury to Newcastle United: Rumours surrounding Leicester City man resurface ahead of deadline

Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury is again linked with a move to Newcastle United. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The Leicester City midfielder has long been admired by Steve Bruce and reports suggest he is the Magpies head coach's best bet of a signing before the transfer deadline.

Here’s everything you need to know about Choudhury and his links to Tyneside:

Haven’t Newcastle United been linked with Hamza Choudhury before?

Yes, he almost signed for the club on loan in January after being identified by Bruce.

A deal was verbally agreed with Leicester but manager Brendan Rodgers pulled the plug when he failed to sign a suitable replacement, i.e Nathaniel Chalobah from Watford.

What’s the situation surrounding Hamza Choudhury now?

According to our sister title NewcastleWorld, Bruce is once again attempting to sign the midfielder – but it’ll likely go down to the wire.

Choudhury, having fallen down the pecking order after Boubakary Soumare’s arrival, is keen to find a club that will offer regular first-team football, and United arguably fit the bill.

The Foxes are keen to offload the former England under-21s star, while Newcastle prefer a season-long loan, likely to include an obligation to buy next summer.

What has Steve Bruce said about potential incomings – and Hamza Choudhury?

Bruce was asked before Newcastle’s Carabao Cup exit to the Burnley if the Choudhury interest had been reignited – but he remained tight-lipped.

“It would be unfair of me to mention other club’s players,” he said.

“There is a lot out there at the moment and in the last week of the window, I still believe there is still a little bit of work to do.

“As we’ve seen throughout the summer, it’s been difficult for a lot of clubs – I’ve never known it so quiet.

“It’s difficult for a lot of clubs too with finances.”

What is the likelihood of Hamza Choudhury joining Newcastle United?

There’s still a lot of work to be done, that’s for sure, as the two clubs continue discussions.

Bruce remains open adding a loan player to his squad with two domestic loan slots left unfilled.

The caveat, however, is players either need to leave or be left out of the club’s 25-man Premier League squad.

Bruce said earlier in the week: "The problem we have is with the goalkeepers, I am toying with the idea of naming four in the squad, which is unheard of.

"It is fair to say if there is a loan deal, if I do that, then there is no room in the squad without leaving somebody out.”

Where would he fit in at Newcastle United?

Joe Willock was a huge and much-needed signing but it’s clear that Newcastle still lack legs and energy in midfield.

Choudhury is more of a deep-lying midfielder, a similar role Jonjo Shelvey is asked to do, apart from the former provides greater mobility, albeit a lesser passing ability.

The 23-year-old reads the game excellently to break up play. His play in the final third can improve, but that will surely come with regular minutes, something he hasn’t been getting at the King Power Stadium.

The possible arrival of Choudhury would be a welcomed boost.

