'Handbrake well and truly secured': Newcastle fans react to Rafa Benitez's team selection against Cardiff.

Rafa Benitez has once again shuffled his pack for this afternoon's Premier League fixture with Cardiff.

Magpies captain Jamaal Lascelles has been passed fit for the game at St James's Park, just four days after limping off with an injury against Blackburn in the FA Cup.

Elsewhere, Salomon Rondon, Martin Dubravka and Isaac Hayden have all returned to the starting XI following the extra-time win over Rovers.

But while some fans were happy to see academy graduate Sean Longstaff keep his place in midfield, others weren't too pleased with Benitez's formation choice.

Here's how some fans reacted on social media:

@PhilVowles: This annoys me, it means Ritchie is gunna be playing left back again so we will have nothing going forward.

@FordeHaveMercy: 5 at the back at home?! Handbrake well and truly secured I'm position! On the plus side, at least Longstaff gets another start!

@mrgrantmalc: That team means 5 at the back with Ritchie at left back. We are at home. To Cardiff.

@LONEWOLF_TV: Hopefully another good performance from longstaff and maybe a cameo from roberts

@JoshNUFC91: If McClaren started this game with 5 at the back imagine the uproar

@bossmac90: Why play Hayden when he clearly doesn’t want to be here

@alexcowleyy: 5 at the back against Cardiff?! Mad

@OhioToon: Very happy for @seanlongstaff97. Well deserved.

@Skirgey: 5-4-1 formation at home vs Cardif :( what a shambles this club is

@Tommy_Longworth: Longstaff starting, Roberts on the bench. Up Rafa’s Mags