Harry Redknapp's surprise Newcastle United pick after Tottenham Hotspur win

Goalscorers Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron grabbed the headlines following Sunday’s 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur. And Redknapp named Almiron in his latest selection for BetVictor.

On Almiron, the former Tottenham manager said: “This lad’s playing fantastic. Another goal for him, he really can't miss at the moment. There are a few Newcastle players that are catching my eye just now – and it goes without saying that he is one of them.”

Redknapp also picked out Dan Burn, signed from Brighton and Hove Albion in January. The 30-year-old is keeping left-back Matt Targett out of the starting XI.

“What a result that was for Newcastle,” said Redknapp. “They're great going forward, but I have to say Dan Burn was the one who impressed me at the back. He reads the game so well, just one of a few that are playing at the top of their game.”