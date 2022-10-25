Harry Redknapp's surprise Newcastle United pick after Tottenham Hotspur win
Harry Redknapp picked out an unsung Newcastle United hero in his latest team of the week.
Goalscorers Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron grabbed the headlines following Sunday’s 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur. And Redknapp named Almiron in his latest selection for BetVictor.
On Almiron, the former Tottenham manager said: “This lad’s playing fantastic. Another goal for him, he really can't miss at the moment. There are a few Newcastle players that are catching my eye just now – and it goes without saying that he is one of them.”
Redknapp also picked out Dan Burn, signed from Brighton and Hove Albion in January. The 30-year-old is keeping left-back Matt Targett out of the starting XI.
“What a result that was for Newcastle,” said Redknapp. “They're great going forward, but I have to say Dan Burn was the one who impressed me at the back. He reads the game so well, just one of a few that are playing at the top of their game.”