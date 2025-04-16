Harvey Barnes scored his ninth goal of the season on Wednesday night. | AFP via Getty Images

Harvey Barnes scored his fourth goal in three Premier League games for Newcastle United as they ran riot with a 5-0 home win over Crystal Palace.

Newcastle United moved up to third in the Premier League table with a convincing win over The Eagles. The Magpies led 4-0 at half-time after goals from Jacob Murphy, Barnes, Fabian Schar and a Marc Guehi own goal.

Alexander Isak made it 5-0 in the second half with his 25th goal of the season.

While scoring his ninth Premier League goal of the season, Barnes also contributed with an assist as his low cross was turned in by Palace defender Guehi.

It’s now six wins in a row for Newcastle in all competitions as they head into Saturday’s match at Aston Villa sitting five points inside the Champions League places.

Following the match, Barnes told Premier League productions: "We spoke the other day about building on results, today was a perfect example. We knew it was going to be a test tonight. We started the game so well and got a comfortable lead."

Jacob Murphy for an England call-up

While Barnes may be pushing for a return to the England set-up himself on recent form, Murphy’s nine goals and 13 assists for The Magpies this season only strengthen his argument to be included in Thomas Tuchel’s next squad.

And it’s a call-up Barnes would endorse.

“He's playing unbelievable,” Barnes added. “He's such a character in the changing room. And deserves everything he's getting. I'm joining the petition [for an England call-up for Murphy].

"I'm really happy. When I'm out on the pitch I just want to help the team. I'm doing that at the minute."

Eddie Howe illness latest

Newcastle have been without head coach Eddie Howe for the past two games as he recovers from pneumonia. Assistant manager Jason Tindall has been in charge to oversee the 4-1 win over Manchester United on Sunday followed by the 5-0 win over Palace.

"We haven't heard much to be honest,” Barnes said on Howe. “I know he's recovering and heading the right way which is great news. A few of the lads have sent him some messages. But we're just focusing on our job."

"100% record [for Tindall] at the minute so he'll be happy. We're so well-drilled throughout the year. Of course the gaffer not being here is a miss, but we know our roles so well.

"This is where we want to be. We've got ourselves in a really good position."