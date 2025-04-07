Harvey Barnes in action Newcastle United against Leicester City. | Getty Images

Harvey Barnes was back amongst the goals on his return to Leicester City as Newcastle United won 3-0 at the King Power on Monday.

Jacob Murphy scored twice before Barnes made it 3-0 in the first half on what was his first game back at the King Power Stadium since leaving Leciester to join Newcastle in 2023 for £38million.

It was Barnes’ first goal for Newcastle since December as his strong form in Anthony Gordon’s absence continued.

The win takes Newcastle up to fifth in the Premier League table, level on points with Chelsea in fourth but with a game in hand. Meanwhile Leicester became the first side in English league football history to lose eight consecutive home matches in a row without scoring.

Harvey Barnes reacts to 3-0 win v Leicester City

Barnes’ close range finish from Joelinton’s parried strike saw both sets of fans sing his name in the aftermath. The 27-year-old progressed through the ranks at Leicester, going on to make 187 appearances for the club before joining Newcastle.

He has since scored 11 goals for The Magpies in 55 appearances.

"We are going into games at the minute feeling confident we are going to win,” Barnes told Sky Sports. “That is the mindset we need for the rest of the season. We have a lot to play for and need to keep this run going.

"The early game gave the team a boost but the team will look back and we weren't at our fluid best tonight."

Newcastle United eyeing Champions League qualification

Barnes has started Newcastle’s last four matches with all four games ending in victory, including the Carabao Cup final win over Liverpool at Wembley last month. Now Newcastle are looking to add Champions League qualification to their Carabao Cup success.

“That was one of our main aims this season to win silverware which we have done,” Barnes added. “We made it clear after that we need to reset.

“There is a lot to play for and we have started that period really well with two wins. We don't want the season now to finish on a downer. We are fully focused.

“We know we are in a good position in the table. All we can do is our job and win our games and we will finish in the top four or five. If we win the games the teams will be chasing us and not us chasing them."

Eddie Howe on Harvey Barnes’ impact

It’s the first time Barnes has started four consecutive games for Newcastle since he arrived from Leicester. And Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe is pleased with the impact the 27-year-old has made during his recent run in the side.

“Yeah, he's done really well Harvey,” Howe said. “I think he's got better with games naturally, I think like every player does.

“He's looked confident and it's important he scored tonight because he's a goal scorer and he needs to contribute in that way, being such an attacking player that he is. But also he played his part in the first goal which I loved.

“It was a really good decision. He's built a good relationship up with Tino [Livramento] alongside him so I'm really pleased with that side of the pitch. I thought he's defended well as well. That can never be underestimated.

“Wild players have a big responsibility to the defensive ability of the team and I think he can be really pleased.”