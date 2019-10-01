NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Steve Bruce, manager of Newcastle United looks on from the side line during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Watford FC at St. James Park on August 31, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

Has the Leicester City capitulation altered the odds on Newcastle United's potential Premier League relegation?

Newcastle United have just one game so far this season – a campaign which has included two underwhelming draws at home to fellow strugglers Watford and Brighton.

They have more points than this time last season, but there is feeling among the fanbase that a tough top flight campaign lies ahead – especially after last weekend’s Leicester City capitulation. Do the bookmakers agree with that?

Here’s the latest relegation odds, courtesy of Sky Bet.

1. 13/2

AFC Bournemouth

2. 5/1

Crystal Palace

3. 4/1

Southampton

4. 7/2

Burnley

