Has the Leicester City capitulation altered the odds on Newcastle United's potential Premier League relegation?
Newcastle United have just one game so far this season – a campaign which has included two underwhelming draws at home to fellow strugglers Watford and Brighton.
Tuesday, 1st October 2019, 11:52 am
They have more points than this time last season, but there is feeling among the fanbase that a tough top flight campaign lies ahead – especially after last weekend’s Leicester City capitulation. Do the bookmakers agree with that?
Here’s the latest relegation odds, courtesy of Sky Bet.