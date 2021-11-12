'Has to change' – Alan Shearer backs new owners' plans to invest in this key area at Newcastle United

Director Amanda Staveley confirmed the new owners are looking to invest in all areas of the football club, which involves upgrading outdated facilities.

Shearer, speaking to Gary Neville on The Overlap, revealed the training centre is identical to how it looked 15 years ago when he retired.

United’s record goalscorer also referenced some of the talent Newcastle have let go over the years – and insists that needs to end.

He said: “The academy needs investment, you don’t get anything without putting something in there and for the last 14 years, it’s had nothing.

“The training ground and academy is exactly how it was when I left back in 2006. It might have had a lick of paint but other than that, nothing.

“When you look at the players that have come out of the North East, whether that’s Peter Beardsley, Steve Bruce, Michael Carrick, Alan Thompson, Steve Watson, Lee Clark - all of these guys and many guys before that, it’s incredible.

“Going forward, whatever happens, that has to change because there’s far too much talent that has gone from this area and signed for other clubs.

“That has to change, and I’m hopeful that it will.

“It has to be everything. It has to be an investment in Newcastle’s training ground, academy, scouting, coaching because without all that, players are still going to go to other football clubs.”

Former long-serving goalkeeper Steve Harper is leading the change in direction for the academy.

