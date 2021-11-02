Here, we round up all the latest non-managerial stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United.

Ben Arfa and Messi comparisons

When he was at his best, few Newcastle United fans could deny that Hatem Ben Arfa was one of the most special talents to have graced the St James’s Park turf.

Djibril Cisse has compared Hatem Ben Arfa to Lionel Messi (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

His goals against Blackburn Rovers and Bolton Wanderers perfectly sum up the Frenchman’s ability on the ball.

Ben Arfa’s compatriot Djibril Cisse concurs with this view and has compared the winger to a certain Argentina and Barcelona legend.

“Technically, Hatem, I might seem crazy but I think that Ben Arfa at a good level is as good as Messi.” Cisse told the Booska-P YouTube channel.

“I’ve seen him do things… I’ll say it again, Hatem at his best is Messi.”

Marcelo Brozovic links continue

Since the £305m takeover of the club, Marcelo Brozovic has been one name that has been constantly linked with a move to Newcastle United.

The Croatian midfielder currently plays for Inter Milan, however, his contract at the San Siro expires in the summer and with Inter’s well-publicized financial issues, clubs are beginning to swirl around the 28-year-old.

The Sun are reporting that Brozovic would prefer to stay in Italy, however, with Newcastle and Manchester United ready to offer him a deal - and Brozovic would be available to talk to new clubs from February, there could be movement coming soon.

Dubravka’s international call-up

Despite not playing for his club so far this season, Martin Dubravka has been called-up to represent Slovakia in the upcoming international break.

Dubravka was initially injured during the European Championships this summer and has only featured once in a matchday squad this season after being named on the bench against Chelsea on Saturday.

Slovakia face Slovenia and Malta on November 11 and 14 respectively.

Ryan Fraser, who has been named in Newcastle’s last two starting line-ups, has also been called up to represent Scotland.

Steve Clarke’s side face Moldova and Denmark as they continue their bid to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

