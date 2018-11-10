'He bullied the defenders all game': Newcastle fans react to Salomon Rondon's performance against Bournemouth

Newcastle fans were full of praise for striker Salomon Rondon after his two goals secured a 2-1 victory over Bournemouth.

The result moved Rafa Benitez's side up to 14th in the Premier League, following their second successive victory at St James's Park.

Magpies fans were quick to react on social media - here are some of their responses.

@A_G_89: What a comprehensive lone striker number 9 display that was. Class to watch. Bullied the defenders all game. Quality from Rondon.

@Scottio200: Rondon, Ki, Yeadlin, Kennedy and Perez all class today. Dare I say it, we are starting to click and playing good football #NUFC

@andrewyounger93: Salomon Rondon is the player people thought Mitro was #NUFC

@McSweggins__: Rondon is absolute class

@CaptainJLasc: Well deserved best performance all season. I have doubted Rondon but he was possessed today he won everything and won us the game fairplay. Back to back wins is great going into the break. Ki has to play every week with Shelvey when he comes back.

@WillWillwalt: Announce European football

@CallumGeere: Thought Rondon was quality, kept his cool, held up play and finished when he had to >>> Mitrovic Schar, Ki, Fernandez & Dummett also solid #nufc

@harrylambard: Rondon's hold up play was unbelievable today and is exactly what we’ve been lacking since the start of the season #nufc

@davidnufc2013: Rondon motm for me. Ki played amazing today as well as fernandez. Ritchie ran his socks of, kenedy was brilliant at times. What a win

@toonarmy_com: What a performance. Exactly how you play with Rondon up top, get the ball wide and put quality deliveries into the box. Could’ve killed the game off a few times but we showed resilience at the end to hold on to 3 crucial points. BACK TO BACK WINS