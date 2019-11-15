'He can do it then!' Newcastle fans react as Miguel Almirón scores for Paraguay and hope he repeats the trick against Aston Villa
Miguel Almirón scored the only goal as Paraguay beat Bulgaria 1-0 in a friendly – and Newcastle United fans were quick to react.
Almirón is yet to score for Newcastle since his big-money move from Atlanta United in January and fans hope his goal can boost his confidence when the Premier League action returns.
Here’s the best of the fan reaction:
Mark Fugler tweeted: “Hopefully it gives him that confidence boost he needs in front of goal.”
Brooksy tweeted: “Just needs one against villa now”
J.Adrian added: “If they did not play so defensively and put it in their natural position, he would score many goals and would be more gravitating for the team.”
Sean English tweeted: “Wish he was scoring for us! Can’t fault his attitude and work rate! 10/10 for that! Just needs to start chipping in with goals.”
Toonfan2002: “There is a God.”
Joanna added: “He can do it then!”