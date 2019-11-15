Miguel Almirón of Newcastle shoots at goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth.

Almirón is yet to score for Newcastle since his big-money move from Atlanta United in January and fans hope his goal can boost his confidence when the Premier League action returns.

Here’s the best of the fan reaction:

Mark Fugler tweeted: “Hopefully it gives him that confidence boost he needs in front of goal.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brooksy tweeted: “Just needs one against villa now”

J.Adrian added: “If they did not play so defensively and put it in their natural position, he would score many goals and would be more gravitating for the team.”

Sean English tweeted: “Wish he was scoring for us! Can’t fault his attitude and work rate! 10/10 for that! Just needs to start chipping in with goals.”

Toonfan2002: “There is a God.”