'He changed the game for us last week': Newcastle fans react as Rafa Benitez makes three changes against Bournemouth

Rafa Benitez has been forced to make three changes for today's game against Bournemouth - but fans are looking forward to watching those who have come in.

Jamaal Lascelles, Jonjo Shelvey and Yoshinori Muto all picked up injuries during last Saturday's victory over Watford, and have been replaced by Fabian Schar, Ki Sung-yueng and Ayoze Perez respectively.

All three made a difference last weekend, but some supporters are slightly concerned about today's bench.

Here's how fans reacted on social media.

@yYlSBqCh84r33zA: I'm stuck in the middle with this lineup but go ahead

@RhysMelhuish22: I’m excited to see Ki again. He changed the game for us last week when he came on, interested to see a full 90 from him.

@with_rw: Finally! I can see Ki on the field for 90 minutes!

@Toonman8589: Two centre backs who actually know how to keep the ball on the deck and pass it out... good to see

@scotthemy1971: No other options but them 11 really

@chrismorgan57: Have to be honest. While it will give us a very limited bench, am not too disappointed. Shelvey overrated. Lascelles is a miss but Schar looked a better ball player. Perez probably just ahead of Muto for me. Ki looked the business last week, actually moved off the ball...

@Adrian____29: Kenedy & Ki going to destroy Bournemouth

@schindlerelvin1: Young sorenson should be on bench give him a shot with first team

@LascellesNUFC: Good team fellas

@Carrollsinger: The bench is shocking!