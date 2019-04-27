'He has to start against Liverpool!': Newcastle United fans hail forgotten man after Brighton return

Jonjo Shelvey returned for Newcastle United against Brighton & Hove Albion - and fans were delighted.

The midfielder had been benched by Rafa Benitez in recent weeks, but returned to captain the Magpies to a 1-1 draw at the AMEX Stadium.

And supporters are hopeful that won't be the last they see of the midfielder in the final weeks of the season - having called on Benitez to hand him another start when Liverpool come to town next weekend.

Here's how supporters reacted to Shelvey's performance and the draw against Brighton on social media:

@Shawwal_96 said: "Based on 1st half's performance that's 2pts dropped but 2nd half's performance that's a point gained. Not sure why Jonjo came off when he was bullying that midfield,Kenedy should just back his bags and go back to Chelsea now. JONJO AND MUTO HAVE TO START AGAINST LIVERPOOL"

@Joeeeeeee_96 added: "We definitely missed the likes of Lascelles, Miggy and Perez today. No doubt they would've made some difference in that half. Point is a point and roll on derailing Liverpool's title bid next week"

@GaryWillis1711 posted: "It also reiterated how much we need to keep Rondon. No goal but another assist for him. We also missed Almiron and his ability to stretch teams/create space for others and when Perez went off we lost our most in form player"

@irelandwakened commented: "Lucky to come away with a point in the end. Perez injury changed the game in their favourite. Thought Hayden had a cracking game."

@Edit_Kev commented: "Shoulda been 3 up after the first half, Brighton were that poor. Quality below first choice eleven isn't there. We know this. Shelvey might have played his last game."

@doddsy1991 added: "thought shelvey worked hard.. and tryed abit to hard but overall not a bad performance."

@bosky9 said: "Nice to see Shelvey start, hopefully he'll start against Liverpool"

@alan_condon tweeted: "I do like watching Jonjo Shelvey play, I have to say. Very composed, good passer of the ball and has the odd moment of brilliance in his back pocket too. Good to see him back in the Newcastle midfield"

@NUFC_Fan_ commented: "We were very good 1st half, albeit Brighton were shocking. Disappointing that we dropped off so much when they showed some signs of life in 2nd half. Should have been 3 points today, no doubt."

@Y2Craig posted: "This time last year I would have loved to see #nufc sign Kenedy permanently. Now I wouldn't be disappointed if he never wore the shirt again. Completely different player.