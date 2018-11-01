'He'll be the best in the Championship next season' - Newcastle fans react to Jamaal Lascelles' new six-year-deal

Club captain Jamaal Lascelles has put pen to paper on a new six-year-deal - and Newcastle United fans have reacted in their numbers.

Lascelles only signed a new contract last year, however an improved deal will see him extend his stay at St James's Park to 2024.

Admittedly, while Newcastle supporters are delighted to see the 24-year-old commit an extra year to the club, there is some scepticism as to whether it is only for the benefit of owner Mike Ashley in the upcoming transfer markets.

The former Nottingham Forest man has been the subject of speculation since the summer with the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, Everton, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United all previously linked with the centre-half.

Here's the best of the reaction from social media:

@philaspin: Why am I reading good news

@ScholefieldAlex: Good news but that won’t stop Ashley from selling him given the chance.

@Paulo_Macdonald: He’ll be the best defender in the championship next season. No doubt

@AlexTweets500: This is fantastic news! Great captain. Solid Defender. Loves the club.

@matthewbray84: YYEEESSSS!!!!! Some good news!!!!

@GeoffStepping: But there’s no money according to some. Well done Mike Ashley. This lad will go on to huge things, mark my words.

@Discipline98 THE only good thing that has happened to Newcastle this season

@keegan_ruddock: Come end of the transfer window “this will be our new signing

@stevecundall: Wow! Didn't see that coming. Either he knows something or there's a clause. Either way, I don't care - great news!

@Lance_Bradley_: I hope this is because he’s staying, rather than to increase his transfer fee.