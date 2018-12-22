'He's a liability!': Newcastle fans react as Rafa Benitez makes brave selection call against Fulham

Rafa Benitez has dropped Kenedy for the visit of Fulham - and Newcastle United fans have been quick to react.

The Brazilian has been dropped to the bench for the visit of the Cottagers, with Benitez handing Matt Ritchie a start in his place.

That is one of two changes made for the crunch clash, with Paul Dummett coming in to replace the injured Ciaran Clark.

And Newcastle fans have been quick to react to Benitez's brave call in what could prove to be a pivotal fixture.

Here's the best of the reaction from social media:

@jives_469 said: "Glad Kenedy has been dropped, he was shocking last week and unless it’s a top 6 side he’s not interested. As for Yedlin, meh - Manquilo has been fine on the right, no reason to drop him. Howay the Lads"

@lee_davies86 added: "Glad Kennedy is not playing, hasn’t done it for me recently. He’s a liability these days, and that’s coming from a Kenedy fan."

@NUFC_UPDATE tweeted: "Howay the lads! Seems twitter is happy with the lineup for once! Now let’s take that positivity into the stadium and get three points to set us up nicely for Christmas! Howay!!!"

@p_kearney92 posted: "Strong side, like having Ritchie and Atsu starting."

@NUFC_1987 commented:" I think Lascelles starts over Fernandez because of handling Mitrovic"

@Cheshire_Mag said: "Strong team. Happy to see Manquillo and Atsu rewarded for decent performances. Good option on the bench too. Come on lads"

@DekaD7 tweeted: "Would have liked to see 3 at the back with Fernandez back in. Also feel Yedlin would then suit the RWB position well, but here’s hoping that team can get the job done!"

@Trickster070 added: "Shame Yedlin isn’t starting with the pace Fulham have in there team."

@irelandawakened commented: "Decentish is the perfect description for that lineup.