'He's being wasted!': Newcastle United fans react as Rafa Benitez snubs key man against Southampton

Rafa Benitez has named his Newcastle United side to face Southampton - and supporters have been quick to react.

The Spaniard has named an unchanged side from the one that beat Leicester City over a week ago, meaning Javier Manquillo retains his place at the back.

It also means there is no recall for midfielder Jonjo Shelvey as he continues his spell out the side.

And it's the decision to omit the former Liverpool man that has got fans talking - with some believing he was worthy of a start.

Here's what supporters were saying on social media:

@Liam_Brusby said: "Standard, would like Shelvey to start though"

@bethmann99 tweeted: "No point changing a winning team"

@eishariaz posted: "Shelvey being wasted on the bench again"

@SeanNufc91 added: "Where’s Kennedy these days I no he hasn’t done much he injured"

@jgray2706 commented: "Manquillo never has 2 good games in a row"

@davyj1975 asked: "Has Joselu fallen off the face of the earth??"

@exspygirl said: "No Jonjo. Shocker."

@PhippsClark added: "Really hope #nufc aren’t playing 5 at the back, at home, against Southampton"

@soulie94 commented: "Yawn, no Shelvey blah blah blah. Ki and Hayden were exceptional against Leciester"