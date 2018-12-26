'He's on a different level!': Newcastle fans react as exciting youngster makes debut at Liverpool

Sean Longstaff was handed a Premier League debut for Newcastle United at Liverpool - and fans were delighted.

While the result at Anfield was a disappointing one, supporters were pleased to see the young midfielder handed an opportunity to impress.

Longstaff, who spent time on loan at Blackpool last season, replaced Kenedy in the second half and forced a good save out of Alisson in a lively cameo.

And fans were quick to react to his performance - and the game in general - on social media.

Here's what supporters were saying on Twitter:

@Kia_NUFC said: "Start Longstaff v Watford, the man is on a different level"

@cll2209 argued: "Tough game for a young lad like longstaff to be brought in for. Need to protect young players and provide them with experienced players to learn from."

@scotty2hotty222 added: "It was never really a winnable match, we shut up shop from the first whistle. A couple of bright spots such as Muto and longstaff. All in all we deserved the heavy defeat and we move on to Watford next"

@Gurrich26 tweeted: "Longstaff showed us more in 15 mins that our midfield has all game. Another awful performance from championship players"

@nufcshifty commented: "Great feet by Longstaff, I’d start him over Hayden all day long"

@_andy_ward said: "Very disappointing today but in all honesty it’s not games away to the likes of Liverpool that will determine our fate this season"

@Lance_Bradley_ posted: "What’s almost unbearably sad is that literally no #NUFC fans expected anything at all from today’s game, and most of us are relieved it was ‘only’ four. Imagine owning a club for a decade and draining the life out of it so much that the fans have literally no hope."

@KarlMuirhead added: "That was just so bad to watch! Liverpool are a great side but we had nothing. Joselu is a league one player. Horrendous"

@kevw1983 tweeted: "We have no one to blame but ourselves for situation we are in. Blew 8 points at home against poor/average opposition in December"

@dinhas_screamer commented: "Bottom line is it’s a mirracle we have a chance to stay up with our squad. We are far from good enough. Without Rafa we are doomed.