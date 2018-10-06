'He's utterly useless!': Newcastle fans react as forgotten man is handed start at Manchester United

Newcastle United take on Manchester United this evening - and supporters have been quick to react to Rafa Benitez's team selection.

The Spaniard has made three changes from the side that lost to Leicester City - handing starts to Federico Fernandez, Yoshinori Muto and forgotten man Javier Manquillo.

And it's the inclusion of Manquillo that has stirred up debate from Newcastle fans - who seem far from pleased that the full-back features.

However, supporters seem far happier to see summer signing Muto given an opportunity to shine.

Here's the best of the reaction from social media:

@andysan1971 said: "No Joselu then again could be our blessing. Rafa has parked the bus."

@Andrew_Hay85 added: "Such a poor squad of players we have"

@davidrdring posted: "Anyone else look at our line up and think "championship" ?"

@JordNufcMorris commented: "Apart from manquillo that’s a good team but with dummet injured we don’t have a choice to play him so glad to see muto and Perez start as a front 2 possibly but fully expect one to drop when off the ball"

@Peglegmacgreg added: "Glad to see Muto and Perez get a chance together"

@derekbird3 said: "Pleased to see Muto starting, then my heart sank when I noticed Manquillo also starts. I hope I’m very very wrong but he’s utterly useless."

@jamesbishop1978 tweeted: "Manquillo wil get done everytime Rashford goes at him and cant see Man utd centre halves havin to roll their sleeves up against Perez n Muto #nocontest"

@davemcg1 added: "Really pleased Muto starts. Big Mo from last season please. Let's do this."