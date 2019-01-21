'He should have had a chance!': Newcastle fans react as striker departs St James's Park

Newcastle United have allowed striker Elias Sorensen to join Blackpool on a half-season loan - and fans have been quick to react.

The Danish youth international has netted 21 times for the Magpies' second string this season but, with first team opportunities on Tyneside proving elusive, he has been offered the chance to impress in League One.

Sorensen will spend the rest of the campaign with the Seasiders and, while many feel it is a good move, others have questioned whether the 19-year-old should have been given a chance at St James's Park.

Here's the best of the reaction from social media:

@mbusby993 said: "He should have had a chance as a sub at least, but he's still young and some first team action in a lower league will only help him grow hope to see this lad come on leaps and bounds next season, good luck at Blackpool Elias!"

@MarkyPickard added: "Good luck. @seanlongstaff97 went there did well and come back even better let’s hope the same happens for you"

@kevbrown77 argued: "Christ, we are struggling to score and having to rely on Joselu as back up and we send a prolific striker (at his level) out on loan. Other clubs trust in younger players. If they are good enough they are old enough. NUFC policies are terrible."

@DoctorCookeh tweeted: "Unless we’re bringing someone in, I don’t understand this."

@LeeMole1992 commented: "Should have given him a chance as he'll only get better the more he plays at higher level. Need to wrap Rondón in cotton wool now as Joselu can't cut it in the Premier League and looks like we won't be signing anyone."

@kierondunn2001 joked: "Cheers sons crying now!"

@rough_justce76 posted: "He's not ready for our first team. Good move for him."

@castdeath97 added: "Good to see him get first team footy, but he will be missed ..."

@thetruestorey said: "Really good move. Will get him some game time in a competitive 'men's league' rather than the protected u23 league. Should be able to see a lot better what progress he is making."