'He was outstanding today!': Newcastle fans react as surprise star shines at Watford

Newcastle United saw a surprising star emerge from their draw at Watford - Christian Atsu.

The Ghanaian winger had come in for some criticism earlier this season, but drew plenty of plaudits following his display at Vicarage Road.

Newcastle fans were also quick to praise Rafa Benitez's tactics as they came close to sealing a point away from home.

Here's what supporters were saying on social media following the stalemate:

@AttackingCB said: "Atsu deserves credit again - has been an important player recently, after being written off by some. Hayden too had a good game despite hardly playing this season"

@Yorkshire_Toon added: "End of the day a point isnt bad, felt we we're the better team though. Rondon was immense today & very impressed with atsu and Ritchie"

@jonlane86 posted: "Result fair on reflection, a point I’d have taken before the game. Thought we played well for large spells of the game, Atsu played best he had for a while, Rondon dangerous all game"

@hirdyofficial commented: "Atsu was outstanding today. Thought we had done enough to win. Good point but other results gone against us"

@TheTallLankyOne tweeted: "Frustrating but that’s peak Newcastle United. So close but still so far away"

@jonnersnyc added: "Would’ve taken a point beforehand but disappointed given how solid we were. Didn’t look like conceding after we went ahead"

@Darrah88 said: "Thought Rafa’s tactics were spot on today, but after inviting an attacking team like Watford on for 90 minutes will wear you down in the end. Rondon was immense, had it all today. Dummett should’ve been closer on the cross, otherwise we would’ve had 3 points"

@RBanerjee commented: "It’s a decent point away, in context, but it’s never nice to concede late like that. What’s more irritating is the results elsewhere going against us. It’s emabrassing that we rely on those, but hey, that’s Mike Ashley’s #NUFC. There is no hope or happiness until he’s gone"

@Mark74NUFC posted: "We’ve conceded far too many goals this season through players falling asleep, ball watching and not tracking runners"

@TheToonReview tweeted: "Maybe we have all been a bit guilty of writing off Atsu. Looks like he just needed a run of games. He's certainly out performing Kenedy right now"