'He was playing against Napoli a few days ago': Newcastle United fans react after club abandon Jordan Lukaku deal

With less than a week to go until the end of January, Newcastle United remain inactive in the transfer market.

That's after the Magpies pulled the plug on a move for Lazio defender Jordan Lukaku, despite the two clubs agreeing a loan deal for the Belgian international.

The deal collapsed due to issues with the player's medical, and a club statement read:

"Newcastle United can confirm that Jordan Lukaku will not be joining the club.



"The Belgian defender was on Tyneside on Friday after being given permission to travel by his current club, SS Lazio.

"It has now been decided that a loan deal will not be pursued and the player will return to Rome.

"We wish Jordan all the best for the future."

The news fuelled frustration on Tyneside, following talk of new signings and a potential takeover which have failed to materialise in recent weeks.

Here's how some fans reacted on social media after the Lukaku deal was called off:

@NeilHindson: I have no problem with #Nufc backheeling Lukaku at the last minute. What I have got a problem with it was done on the 26th day of the transfer window. 26 days of nothingness... constant mismanagement and neglect. Sunday morning clubs show more ambition.

@Tom_NUFC: If there were genuine issues during Lukaku’s medical, that’s fair enough. But it’s the boy who cried wolf, for me. As usual abysmal transfer window #NUFC

@Ethan_Bambrough: If the reason we never signed lukaku is because he’s a stone overweight that’s a joke I doubt he’s even failed a medical at all

@PaulMarshall1: This whole Lukaku thing is just systematic of how the club has been run during the Ashley era, particularly the last 5 years! We’re in a relegation battle, needed bodies since summer, 6 games into January, and now left with no-one/3rd-4th choices… absolutely hopeless #NUFC

@JordanHinds7: Crazy that Lukaku failed his medical yet he was playing against Napoli a few days ago... staged written all over this. This club is beyond a joke #nufc

@Tommy_Longworth: This Lukaku saga sums up exactly what is wrong with our transfer policy under Ashley - leaving it all last minute, scrapping for cheap/loan buys. 6 days left till the window shuts, 2 points from safety, flirting with relegation, no reinforcements; what a shoddy way to run a club

@Matthew_JM3: What’s the odds on Lukaku starting for Lazio next weekend and playing 90 minutes without a single medical issue?

@MarcJobling: Not getting Lukaku in itself isn't TOO bad because he's not that good and a LB isn't as essential as other positions. But those others aren't coming in either. Everything about #NUFC screams slapstick.