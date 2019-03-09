'He was the difference!': Newcastle fans hail impact of out of favour star after memorable Everton comeback

Newcastle United supporters have been quick to react to their side's remarkable victory over Everton.

A Salomon Rondon volley and a brace from Ayoze Perez sealed a memorable victory for the Magpies, who had fallen 2-0 behind in the first half.

It was a victory that carried Rafa Benitez's side further away from relegation danger, and fans were naturally delighted at both the result and the manner of the triumph.

And there was plenty of praise for individuals - and especially for the impact made by out-of-favour midfielder Jonjo Shelvey.

Here's the best of the reaction from social media:

@robertonufc said: "Shelvey was the difference today always looking to play forward and create something out of nothing"

@colin_edwards56 added: "Very excited to see Shelvey pinging balls for Almiron to get on the end of. Finally someone to hit with that absolute wand"

@jordnufcmorris posted: "That is exactly why I rate Pérez he turns up and scores important goals and also team looked much better when shelvey came on!"

@adam_staniforth commented: "#NUFC Rondon is an absolute must as a transfer this summer. He's happy, we're happy with him, it makes sense."

@AdamQuinnin tweeted: "Well that second half was unreal. Thought Dumment set the tone with his tackles and clearances. The lads stepped it up and fully deserve all the credit."

@Dixongenuous added: "One thing unique about this #NUFC team: there isn't a single player I don't like. Some may be more talented than others, some maybe a bit below this level at times... But they ALL work hard, and they all have good attitudes. Even the guy that wants to leave bleeds for the team."

@nufcsanjay said: "£1.5m for Ayoze Perez has to be one of the greatest bargains of all time. Always delivers when it matters. Love him to bits"

@craig1nufc tweeted: "Unreal comeback, about time we beat Everton! Lads were class second half"

@Lwhitehead92 joked: "Not to go over the top but I don't think Newcastle United will ever get beat at SJP again"

@AmberAddict commented: "What a comeback!2-0 down having missed a penalty we looked down and out then Perez and Rondon combined beautifully to pull a goal back. Then Everton crumbled and we tore them apart 3 goal in less than 25 minutes fantastic almost safe now!!! St. James’ Park was rocking"

@VaheedAkhtar posted: "Stunning 2nd half performance from the lads. Rafa had the balls to take his captain off (rightly so) and change the shape of the team. That’s why he’s one of the best around and why we MUST keep him beyond this summer. He’ll be our greatest signing in decades..again!.