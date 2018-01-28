Henri Saivet handed FA Cup start for Newcastle against Chelsea

Henri Saivet has been handed an FA Cup start against Chelsea.

The Newcastle United midfielder – who scored on his last appearance in the capital for Newcastle – has been recalled to the starting XI at Stamford Bridge (1.30pm kick-off).

Saivet netted in last month's 3-2 Premier League win over West Ham United at the London Stadium.

United manager Rafa Benitez has also recalled Dwight Gayle, Chancel Mbemba, Massadio Haidara and Matt Ritchie to his team.

Meanwhie, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is without Willian, Alvaro Morata and Thibaut Courtois.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Darlow, Manquillo, Mbemba, Lascelles, Clark, Haidara, Shelvey, Saivet, Hayden, Ritchie, Gayle. Subs: Woodman, Yedlin, Dummett, Diame, Atsu, Murphy, Joselu.

CHELSEA: Caballero; Rudiger, Christensen, Cahill; Zappacosta, Drinkwater, Kante, Alonso; Pedro, Batshuayi, Hazard. Subs: Eduardo, Ampadu, Moses, Fabregas, Barkley, Musonda, Hudson-Odoi.