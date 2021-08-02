Here are NINE players Newcastle United could target on loan as Steve Bruce works with tight transfer budget
Newcastle United’s Premier League campaign gets underway in less than a fortnight and no new signings are yet to walk through the door.
The Magpies are the only remaining club in the top-flight not to add to the squad in this summer’s transfer window as supporters’ fears begin to build.
Steve Bruce admitted he is operating with a tight budget, which perhaps increases the importance of the loan market.
“The talks are ongoing as far as people coming in, and I think that’s the vital thing,” Bruce told Sky Sports.
"The supporters want to see one or two walk through the door. We’re doing our utmost to make that happen.
"Hopefully, something this week might fall, but, as I’ve said from the start of the window, we’ve got to remain patient.
"We haven’t got a lot money like most clubs. We’ll see what we can achieve.”
United can fill two domestic loan slots and here, we take a look at NINE players who could be signed to do that: