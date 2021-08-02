Here are NINE players Newcastle United could target on loan as Steve Bruce works with tight transfer budget

The Magpies are the only remaining club in the top-flight not to add to the squad in this summer’s transfer window as supporters’ fears begin to build.

Steve Bruce admitted he is operating with a tight budget, which perhaps increases the importance of the loan market.

“The talks are ongoing as far as people coming in, and I think that’s the vital thing,” Bruce told Sky Sports.

"The supporters want to see one or two walk through the door. We’re doing our utmost to make that happen.

"Hopefully, something this week might fall, but, as I’ve said from the start of the window, we’ve got to remain patient.

"We haven’t got a lot money like most clubs. We’ll see what we can achieve.”

United can fill two domestic loan slots and here, we take a look at NINE players who could be signed to do that:

1. Axel Tuanzebe Bruce is in the market for a central defender following the sale of Florian Lejeune and Tuanzebe is the latest name to crop up. The interest seems genuine, especially after Bruce signed the Manchester United man on loan during his Aston Villa days.

2. Cameron Carter-Vickers The Tottenham defender worked with Graeme Jones during his brief spell at Bournemouth, hence the obvious link. Carter-Vickers, a USA international, has enjoyed loans in the Football League but never in the Premier League.

3. Brandon Williams Williams was linked with Newcastle at the beginning of the January transfer window but was retained by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer due to his ability to cover at right-back and left-back. However, rumours are that he'll be able to leave this summer.

4. Hamza Choudhury Bruce is a big fan of Choudhury, who would have become a Newcastle loanee in January had Leicester City sourced a suitable replacement. With the midfielder slipping down the pecking order at the King Power Stadium, the door could quite easily open once more.