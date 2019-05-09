Could Mario Balotelli be on his way to Tyneside?

Here are the NINE European free agents Newcastle United could sign in the summer to bolster their Premier League squad

The Magpies could be looking at European free agents as Rafa Benitez looks to cement Newcastle's Premier League status once more - and some of these players, due to be out of contract in the summer, could attract his attention.

1. Mario Balotelli | FW | Marseille

2. Hatem Ben Arfa | MF | Rennes

3. Yacine Brahimi | FW | Porto

4. lan Dzagoev | MF | CSKA Moscow

