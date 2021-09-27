Here are the odds for Steve Bruce to be the first Premier League manager of the season to leave

WATFORD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 25: Sean Longstaff of Newcastle United celebrates scoring his sides first goal with team mates during the Premier League match between Watford and Newcastle United at Vicarage Road on September 25, 2021 in Watford, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Here are the odds for the first Premier League manager to leave his post this season.

By Molly Burke
Monday, 27th September 2021, 10:59 am

It has been a tough start to the season for certain Premier League managers, with Steve Bruce getting the brunt of it so far.

The Newcastle United manager is yet to lead his team to their first victory of the season and has naturally become one of the favourites to be the first manager to leave his post this season.

The likes of Mikel Arteta - who may have redeemed himself with Arsenal’s North London derby win – and newly promoted Daniel Farke are under pressure to improve their form, as well as struggling Marcelo Bielsa and Ralph Hassenhuttl.

Here are the odds for Steve Bruce and his Premier League counterparts to be the first manager to leave...

1. Sean Dyche - Burnley

Sky Bet: 25/1 Paddy Power: 18/1

Photo: Michael Regan

2. Dean Smith - Aston Villa

Sky Bet: 25/1 Paddy Power: 33/1

Photo: Clive Mason

3. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - Manchester United

Sky Bet: 22/1 Paddy Power: 14/1

Photo: Justin Setterfield

4. Ralph Hasenhuettl - Southampton

Sky Bet: 16/1 Paddy Power: 14/1

Photo: Alex Livesey

