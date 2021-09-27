Here are the odds for Steve Bruce to be the first Premier League manager of the season to leave

It has been a tough start to the season for certain Premier League managers, with Steve Bruce getting the brunt of it so far.

The Newcastle United manager is yet to lead his team to their first victory of the season and has naturally become one of the favourites to be the first manager to leave his post this season.

The likes of Mikel Arteta - who may have redeemed himself with Arsenal’s North London derby win – and newly promoted Daniel Farke are under pressure to improve their form, as well as struggling Marcelo Bielsa and Ralph Hassenhuttl.

Here are the odds for Steve Bruce and his Premier League counterparts to be the first manager to leave...

1. Sean Dyche - Burnley Sky Bet: 25/1 Paddy Power: 18/1 Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

2. Dean Smith - Aston Villa Sky Bet: 25/1 Paddy Power: 33/1 Photo: Clive Mason Photo Sales

3. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - Manchester United Sky Bet: 22/1 Paddy Power: 14/1 Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales

4. Ralph Hasenhuettl - Southampton Sky Bet: 16/1 Paddy Power: 14/1 Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales