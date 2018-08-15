Here are the teams Newcastle United could face in the Carabao Cup second round

The road to Wembley is set to get underway, but who could be standing in the way of Newcastle in the second round of the Carabao Cup?

Rafa Benitez’s men are set to enter the competition at the second round stage, and could be handed an intriguing tie.

In a first round which saw plenty of goals, gasps and giant-killings, 37 teams to made it through to the next round and could now be paired with Newcastle United.

There will be no seeding in the second round draw, meaning that Newcastle could be handed a tie against one of their Premier League rivals.

All top flights side - except those playing in Europe - set to enter the competition while Premier League big guns Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and others enter the Carabao Cup at the third round stage.

The draw for the second round will be made on Thursday, August 16 at 7pm - just before Sunderland take on Sheffield Wednesday in the final tie of the first round.

Here’s the full list of teams that Newcastle United could face in the second round of the competition:

Premier League clubs: Everton, Leicester City, Newcastle United, Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, West Ham, Watford, Brighton & Hove Albion, Huddersfield, Southampton, Cardiff City, Fulham, Wolves

Championship clubs: Swansea, Stoke, Nottingham Forest, Blackburn Rovers, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Derby County, Preston North End, Rotherham United, Hull City, Millwall, Norwich City, QPR, Brentford, Aston Villa, Reading, West Brom

League One clubs: Blackpool, Fleetwood Town, Rochdale, Doncaster Rovers, Burton Albion, Walsall, Plymouth Argyle, Bristol Rovers, Oxford United, AFC Wimbledon, Wycombe Wanderers

League Two clubs: Macclesfield Town, Mansfield Town, Lincoln City, Newport County, Cheltenham Town, Exeter City, MK Dons, Forest Green Rovers

Ties to be played on Thursday: Sunderland OR Sheffield Wednesday