Here's how Mike Ashley could reward Newcastle United's players with an extra bonus

Mike Ashley could still give his Newcastle United players an extra bonus for keeping the club in the Premier League.

Owner Ashley reportedly promised Rafa Benitez's players an end-of-season getaway if they they kept the club up when he met them for an meal last October.

At the time, the Newcastle were 18th in the Premier League and being tipped for relegation after a difficult start to the campaign.

United secured their top-flight status last weekend with a 3-1 win over Southampton after an impressive run of form since mid-January, and the club's players are reportedly waiting to find out whether Ashley will honour his "promise" of a post-season holiday to Las Vegas".

The club is 13th in the table ahead of tomorrow's game against Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium.

Newcastle's squad – who shared £11million pot for finishing 10th last season – became embroiled in a bonus dispute with the club's hierarchy last summer before eventually agreeing a bonus sheet on the eve of the new season.

Speaking at the time, captain Jamaal Lascelles said: "Some things might take longer than others, but we got something sorted and it was just part of the job. Ours wasn’t straightforward, but there was no rush.

"You don’t get the bonus until the end of the season anyway, so it didn’t really matter."

Clubs have to submit their bonus schemes to the Premier League ahead of the season, though Ashley could agree an additional post-season bonus, such as a holiday, and wrap it into next season's arrangements.

This is in place so clubs can reward players in the summer after a season has finished beyond what was agreed in pre-season.

However, it must still be declared to the Premier League and meet their rules.