Here's how much Mike Ashley and Newcastle have pocketed from the Premier League this season - compared to their rivals
Newcastle United ended their 2018/19 campaign with a 4-0 win at Fulham - but how much money have they earned from the Premier League this season?
That total figure is made up of fees for live games, prize money and an equal share of domestic, overseas and commercial income. Click and scroll through the pages to discover The Magpies' total amount and how it compares to their top-flight rivals:
1. Liverpool - 149.5m
TV money: 33.5m'Place money: 36.7m'Equal share: 79.4m