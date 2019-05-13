Here's how much Mike Ashley and Newcastle have pocketed from the Premier League this season - compared to their rivals

That total figure is made up of fees for live games, prize money and an equal share of domestic, overseas and commercial income. Click and scroll through the pages to discover The Magpies' total amount and how it compares to their top-flight rivals:

1. Liverpool - 149.5m TV money: 33.5m'Place money: 36.7m'Equal share: 79.4m Getty Buy a Photo

2. Manchester City - 148.1m TV money: 30.1m'Place money: 38.6m'Equal share: 79.4m Getty Buy a Photo

3. Chelsea - 143.1m TV money: 29m'Place money: 34.8m'Equal share: 79.4m Getty Buy a Photo

4. Tottenham Hotspur - 142.3m TV money: 30.1m'Place money: 32.8m'Equal share: 79.4m Getty Buy a Photo

View more