Here's how Newcastle can sign Federico Fernandez after the transfer window closes

Newcastle are chasing a deal for Federico Fernandez - and could have some extra time in which to seal the deal.

While the transfer window slamming shut at 5pm this evening, Newcastle could have an extra two hours in which to finalise the details of Fernandez's transfer.

Federico Fernandez could still sign for Newcastle - here's how

Newcastle have agreed a deal with Swansea but, with the clock ticking and plenty of paperwork still to be completed, fans may be worrying that a deal looks unlikely.

But, as per Premier League rules, Newcastle can be given until 7pm to complete the deal - providing that the club have submitted a 'Deal Sheet'.

These sheets provide details of the impending transfer and confirm that an agreement has been reached, before providing clubs with extra time in which to submit all the required documentation.

The details required on this sheet are fairly basic and amount to the clubs and player involved and the fee being paid, if there is one.

Deal sheets cannot be requested until 3pm on transfer deadline day and then must be submitted, fully completed, by 5pm.

Once received and approved by the Premier League, clubs can then be granted permission to submit all the required transfer paperwork by a 7pm deadline.

It is likely that, with time running out in the window, Newcastle will have had to submit such a sheet to finalise the addition of Fernandez.