Here's how Newcastle United line-up against Tottenham - and there's no place for Rondon

Rafa Benitez has named his team to take on Tottenham Hotspur in Newcastle's Premier League opener.

The Magpies take on Spurs in their first competitive outing of the season with a sell-out crowd set to back Benitez's side in the 12:30pm kick-off.

And the Newcastle boss has named a side with very few surprises to take on Mauricio Pochettino's men - who name a strong side despite this summer's World Cup threatening to restrict the involvement of some of his key players.

Martin Dubravka is handed a first start since completing a permanent switch to St James's Park, while Kenedy is also in from the start after another loan deal was agreed with Chelsea.

Perhaps the only surprise comes in the form of Salomon Rondon, who is named on the bench alongside fellow summer signings Yoshinori Muto and Fabian Schar.

As confirmed by Benitez yesterday, Federico Fernandez is left out of the squad after completing a deadline day switch from Swansea City.

Newcastle starting XI: Dubravka; Yedlin, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett; Shelvey, Diame; Ritchie, Perez, Kenedy; Joselu

Newcastle subs: Darlow, Manquillo, Schar, Ki, Atsu, Muto, Rondon

Spurs starting XI: Lloris; Aurier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies; Dier, Sissoko; Eriksen, Alli, Lucas; Kane

Spurs subs: Vorm, Alderweireld, Walker-Peters, Amos, Dembele, Son, Llorente