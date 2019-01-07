Here's how ticketless Newcastle United fans can watch Sunderland Checkatrade Trophy derby

Newcastle United fans without a ticket for Tuesday evening's Checkatrade Trophy derby with Sunderland have been offered an alternative way to watch the action.

The Magpies U21s will be back by 2,800 travelling supporters at the Stadium of Light in the last 16 of the competition - and can now be backed by even more at home.

Demand for away tickets were high, pushing United into asking for the full 5,000 allocation with competition rules stating that a club could take up to 10% of a stadium's capacity.

However, a statement from the EFL said recommendations from Northumbria Police and other 'key stakeholders' were taken into account.

"It has been determined that Newcastle United supporters will be allocated 2,800 tickets for their upcoming Checkatrade Trophy Round Three tie with Sunderland," an EFL statement read.

"The EFL reviewed written representations made by Northumbria Police and other key stakeholders in relation to supporter safety following a request from Newcastle United for an increased provision, in line with competition rules, and a recommendation was made to maintain an allocation of 2,800, which is consistent with the Club’s previous visits to the Stadium of Light.

"The EFL would like to thank Newcastle United for respecting the recommendation."

Now, ticketless fans can watch the Wear-Tyne encounter from the comfort of their own sofa as Newcastle announced they will be hosting a live stream on their NUFC TV platform.

Due to EFL rules, prices have been set at £10 for UK and Ireland viewers while it is £5 for those around the rest of the world.

You can purchase the pay-for-view event here.