Here's how you can vote for Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez in Premier League Manager of the Month award

Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez has been nominated for the Premier League Manager of the Month award for November - and here's how you can vote for him.

Why has Benitez been nominated?

After beginning the season without a win in his first 10 top-flight games, Benitez has guided the Magpies four points away from the relegation places.

A tense 1-0 win over Watford at St James's Park sparked a run of three consecutive victories with further triumphs following against Bournemouth and Burnley.

The Spaniard has eased fears of relegation around Tyneside and is rightly recognised for his work last month.

Who else has been nominated?

Benitez will face tough competition from Manchester City's Pepe Guardiola, Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp, Tottenham Hotspur's Mauricio Pochettino, Everton's Marco Silva and Huddersfield Town's David Wager.

Guardiola and Pochettino join Benitez in those to manage their teams to 100% records while Klopp, Silva and Wagner remained unbeaten with two wins and one draw.

How can I vote for Benitez?

To vote for the Magpies boss, please click here and scroll to the bottom of the page. Then, you will be able to vote for Benitez immediately.

Votes must be casted before 23:59 GMT on Monday, 10 December.

Your vote will be combined with those of a panel of football experts to decide the winner, which will be announced on Friday 14 December.